Transparency in loan sanctioning is required: Chittoor Collector

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised the importance of moving forward with a strategic action plan for the development of the District Cooperative Central Bank. Speaking at a meeting held on Saturday, he stressed the need for coordination among various departments to ensure effective implementation.

The meeting was the first session of the District Cooperative Development Committee, held in light of 2025 being declared the International Year of Cooperatives. Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, officials from agriculture and animal husbandry departments, and other relevant members attended the meeting, with the District Cooperative Officer serving as the convener-secretary.

During the discussion, the Collector highlighted the need for improving the functioning of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to benefit eligible farmers and other groups. He emphasised the importance of transparency in loan sanctioning and recovery processes. He instructed cooperative society managers to conduct field visits to identify and resolve issues related to loan disbursement.

The Collector suggested that cooperative education be integrated into student awareness programmes, with steps taken to encourage students to form cooperative societies in collaboration with the education department.

As part of the event, the officials unveiled posters promoting 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. Among the attendees were District Cooperative Officer Nagavardhan, DCCB CEO Sankar Babu, DPO Sudhakar Rao, DEO Varlakshmi, and other officials from the agriculture and animal husbandry departments.