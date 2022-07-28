Travels bus overturns as sleepy driver lost control, five injured

Darsi: A private travel bus went berserk as the tired and sleepy driver lost control of it near Darsi in the Prakasam district in the early morning of Thursday. Most of the lucky patients escaped unhurt, but five of them received injuries and were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment by the police.



The bus bearing registration number AP27UB5465, belonging to VKaveri Travels, started from Hyderabad on Wednesday night with 40 passengers and is about to reach Kanigiri on Thursday morning. By the time the bus reached Venkatachalam Palli of Darsi mandal, the driver started dozing off in sleep and lost control of the wheel. The bus jumped into the fields beside the road and overturned.

The locals reacted immediately and informed the police and 108 for help. The Darsi DSP Narayanaswamy Reddy reached the spot and ordered the shift of five severely injured passengers to the local government hospital. The remaining passengers escaped unhurt and the local administration made arrangements to reach their destination, while few of them left on their own. The Darsi sub-divisional police registered the case and started the investigation.