Treat theatre as an entertainment industry, appeals artiste Abraham

Vijayawada: "This COVID-19 really changed the lifestyle of the public worldwide. One way it is good for society. Of course during a change some problems and setbacks are common.

Public has to suffer. But this pandemic taught many lessons like savings for future, cleanliness observing some traditions, for the better future of the public in particular to the artistes. Artistes are now thinking of alternative earning methods," said K Abraham, a stage artiste and producer and also a retired official form police department while sharing the views with 'The Hans India'.

Abraham said that he has been helping artistes for the last four months. But he said this is not the solution for any professional artiste. He said that he is starting a small-scale business in order to provide employment for some of the interested artistes.

"I have some plans to create employment opportunities for the artistes to earn additional earning to lead their life happily. No artiste will have programmes throughout the year to sustain in these hard days. I feel our state is not having that much potential to pay good amounts to the artistes for programmes when compared with neighbouring states.

I feel that each artiste should be in a position to earn not less than Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month to lead the family in these present conditions.

And I request the State and Central Governments to consider this theatre also an entertainment industry just like movies so that some benefits will come to the artistes and technicians working in theatre," Abraham said.