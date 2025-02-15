Live
Treatment for congenital heart diseases challenging
Awareness Week on Congenital Heart Diseases, launched by the Paediatric Cardiology Department of Aster Ramesh Hospital, concluded here on Friday.
Vijayawada: Awareness Week on Congenital Heart Diseases, launched by the Paediatric Cardiology Department of Aster Ramesh Hospital, concluded here on Friday. Around 100 children who had undergone cardiac surgeries and device-based treatments, along with their parents, participated in a seminar and shared their experiences.
Paediatric cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, including Dr Vasudev, Dr Jyothi Prakash Reddy, Dr Kattula Anusha and Dr Bharat Siddharth attended the seminar. Various games were organised for the children who had received treatment and prizes were awarded to the winners.
For parents and families, congenital heart diseases in children can be an emotionally challenging experience. Performing cardiac surgeries on infants and young children is highly complex and requires advanced medical equipment, specialised expertise and coordinated teamwork. Speaking at the seminar, Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu stated that the Paediatric Cardiology Department has successfully treated 5,500 children with heart conditions. He recalled that the department has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Chief Procurement Officer Mahendra Babu, Senior Medical Specialist Dr Vasundhara Devi and Indian Academy of Paediatrics vice-president Dr Raju were also present.