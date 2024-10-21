Tribals allege attack by non-tribals, lodge complaint with police

Srikakulam: Lands issue turned violent at ST Makivalasa village in Jalumuru mandal as the non-tribes attacked tribes late on Saturday night.

In the village, about 200 acres of land is under possession and enjoyment of the local tribes for a long period. Local tribes are cultivating in the land for their livelihood.

Prohibition of alienation is also in force on the land located in scheduled areas but some non-tribes allegedly created deeds and documents for its alienation under the aegis of a religious organisation.

Ever since the issue came to light, unrest is prevailing in the village. On the issue, tribes registered complaints with the District Collector, SP and the National commission for STs.

On receiving complaints, the authorities issued orders not to provoke tribes till the issue was redressed. But some of the elders of a religious organisation allegedly tried to encroach the lands by using force and on every such occasion tribes resisted.

On Saturday night some of the elders of a religious organisation reportedly entered into the ST Makivalasa village and attacked tribes. The tribes lodged a complaint with the tribes in Jalumuru police station and police visited the village and registered a complaint.

It is a sheer violation of rights of tribes guaranteed by the Constitution, said Aadivasi Samkshema Parishath (ASP) State vice-president Vaba Yogi as he visited the village on Sunday along with tribal union representatives.

Leaders and representatives of various people’s organizations Pedada Krishna Rao, Miska Krishnayya, Beena Dhilli Rao, KV Jagannadha Rao, Ch.Krishna Rao, Nalli Dharma Rao, P.Parameswara Rao, B Murali Krishna and others strongly condemned the highhandedness of the representatives of the religious organisation when the issue is with officials and constitutional authorities.