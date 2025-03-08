Tribals demand basic infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: Marking the International Women’s Day, tribals of Somalamma village of Ravikamatham mandal staged a novel protest demanding basic infrastructure in their village of Anakapalli district on Friday.

Placing an ‘adda’ leaf over their heads and carrying doli, Somalamma villagers staged a protest demanding the authorities to provide minimum amenities in Agency areas.

Lack of infrastructure in many parts of the Agency areas continues to affect tribals’ daily life.

They include inaccessibility to roads, absence of educational institutions, lack of transportation, and healthcare facilities in Ravikamatham mandal.

Tribals pointed out they still have to depend on ‘doli’ to shift pregnant women and patients for health care assistance.

In remote villages, tribals have to trek miles to access drinking water and the struggle continues even today.

AP Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee honorable president K Govinda Rao demanded the government to provide necessary facilities to the tribal villages. Hundreds of tribals are suffering from lack of basic facilities, he mentioned.

Among others, Killo Seetamma, S Chilakamma, S Kamala and villagers participated in the protest.