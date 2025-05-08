Tributes paid to Alluri

Nandyal: District Revenue Officer (DRO) D Ramu Naik paid tributes to the revolutionary leader, Alluri Sitarama Raju, who relentlessly fought for India’s independence. On the 101st death anniversary of Alluri, floral tributes were paid to his portrait at the Collectorate’s video conference hall on Wednesday. The event was attended by Collectorate AO Ravi Kumar, District Tourism Officer Satyanarayana Murthy, and other officials.

The DRO praised Alluri Sitarama Raju, who played a crucial role in the struggle for India’s independence. He mentioned how, during British rule, people suffered from numerous atrocities, and Alluri united the masses to start a revolution against the British. He led several attacks on the British forces during this freedom movement, supported by many revolutionary fighters.

Naik stated that for two years, from 1922 to 1924, Alluri Sitarama Raju stood as an unparalleled hero in the tribal region of Manyam, sacrificing his life for the nation’s independence. His indefatigable spirit of struggle should be embraced in life, guiding us to work diligently toward achieving noble goals, he stated.