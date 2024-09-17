  • Menu
Tributes paid to Kodela

Tributes paid to Kodela
TDP leaders paying tributes to late senior TDP leader Dr Kodela Sivaprasad Rao

TDP leaders paid rich tributes to the late senior TDP leader Dr Kodela Sivaprasad Rao on his death anniversary at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Mangalagiri: TDP leaders paid rich tributes to the late senior TDP leader Dr Kodela Sivaprasad Rao on his death anniversary at the party headquarters here on Monday.

MLCs Paruchuru Ashok Babu, Janga Krishna Murthy, former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and leaders AV Ramana, Darapaneni Narendra Babu, Chappidi Rajasekhar, Devineni Sankar Naidu and others paid floral tributes to the late leader recalling his services to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the party.

They said that Dr Kodela had worked throughout his three and a half decades of political life for the development of the Palnadu region. The TDP leaders appealed to the rank and file of the party to take a cue from Dr Kodela and strive for the development of the state.

