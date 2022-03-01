Trikoteswara Swamy, Amaralingeswara Swamy temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri festivities

As many as ten lakh devotees are expected to visit Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivarratri on March 1.The district administration made all the arrangements at the temple for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple to have darshan of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy. Separate queue lines were set up for the VVIPs and ordinary devotees.



The devastanam authorities decorated the temple premises and the temple was brightly illuminated. The devastanam authorities made necessary arrangements to distribute milk to children, butter milk and drinking water packets to the devotees in the queue lines. Special pujas would commence in the wee hours of Tuesday. After performing pujas to the Trikoteswara Swamy, Siva Kalyanam will be performed. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy will present silk robes to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy.

The police department has made elaborate security arrangements. The department has already deployed 2,727 police personnel to maintain and law and order. Separate parking places were provided for VVIPs and ordinary devotees coming to the temple. The Police officials set up check-posts to regulate traffic.

District collector Vivek Yadav, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni, Narasaraopet MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy reviewed the arrangements at Kotappakonda.for Maha Sivaratri.

Similarly, Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati was elaborately decorated for Maha Sivaratri. The temple authorities set up pandals on the temple premises for the convenience of the devotees. Separate queue lines were set for VVIPs and devotees. Showers were set up on the bank of Krisha river for the convenience of the devotees to take bath. Devotees will observe Jagarana throughout the night seeking to fulfill their wishes.



Similarly, all set to perform special pujas at Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri.

Temple premise was decorated for Maha Sivaratri. Special pujas and Ekadasa Rudrabhishekams and Lakha Bilwarchana will be performed to Mallikarjuna Swamy.



The APSRTC Guntur region is operating 741 special buses for the convenience of devotees going to Saiva Kshetras. In case of need, the RTC officials are ready to operate more buses.