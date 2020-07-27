Truenat coronavirus tests begin at Gudivada hospital

Gudivada: YSRCP state leader Dukkipati Sasibhushan inaugurated the Truenat coronavirus test machine and the lab at the Gudivada Area hospital on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Sasibhushan said that the state government has arranged advanced Truenat Covid test machine in Gudivada for the convenience of local people and appealed to the people to avail the services of the hospital and lab.

He congratulated the staff and the technicians for coming forward to conduct the tests. He said less than two percent Covid-19 affected people are dying in the State and felt people need not panic over the Coronavirus. He said the people should be bold and develop courage to face the virus. He felt most people who were infected with Covid might have died due to fear. He appealed to the people to stop social stigma against the infected people and help them to recover from the virus.

Dukkipati appealed to the asymptomatic people to utilize the services provided in the Gudivada area hospital. He said the state government is taking measures to contain the Coronavirus and doctors giving suggestions to the government to check the spread of virus.

Area hospital development committee chairman MV Narayana Reddy, Hospital superintendent Dr Indira Devi said 40 Covid tests can be conducted with the installation of Truenat testing machine in the hospital.