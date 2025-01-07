TTD accords top priority to pilgrim safety: Addl EO

TIRUMALA: Ensuring the health safety and security of the multitude of visiting pilgrims to Tirumala is the top most priority of TTD as well all the hoteliers, eateries and fast food centres located in Tirumala, asserted TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Addressing a meeting with the owners of hotels and eateries at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala on Monday evening, the Additional EO asked them to maintain hygiene and cleanliness on the premises of their eateries and keep up the reputation of Tirumala environs by following the norms and guidelines.

He said they should maintain the standards by making proper seating arrangements, segregating dry and wet wastes in separate dust bins, displaying their authorised certificates and licence, maintaining proper storage room for provisions, keeping pest control machines, taking proper fire safety measures and keeping the gas cylinders as per norms and following overall sanitation procedures.

Later, he directed the officers concerned to prepare a SoP list and a check list to be given to all the shopkeepers. They should be given some time to rectify their shortages if any. He also said a consultant will also be attached and the revenue inspector will henceforth inspect regularly to verify whether the establishments are following the norms without deviation.

The Additional EO reiterated that all the eateries at Tirumala should follow cleanliness and hygiene and keep up the reputation of TTD as pilgrim safety is the top agenda.

Estates officer Venkateswarulu, Dy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, health officer Madhusudhan, VGOs Ramkumar, Surendra, owners and representatives of several eateries at Tirumala were also present.