TTD announces Ramayya Brahmotsavams at Ontimitta from April 5
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy Executive Officer Natesh Babu has announced the commencement of the annual Jagadabhi Ramayya Brahmotsavams, scheduled to take place from April 5th. Extensive preparations are being made to ensure a grand celebration, reflecting the festival's significance.
In accordance with tradition, the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will precede the Brahmotsavams. Babu informed that this esteemed ritual will occur from 8 AM to 11 AM, during which access to the sanctum sanctorum will be restricted. Devotees will then be allowed to have darshan of Ramayya starting at 11:20 AM.
To ensure a smooth experience for attendees, strict precautions and guidelines will be in place. Babu urged devotees to avoid expecting to perform darshan simultaneously and emphasized that darshan will be facilitated daily throughout the Brahmotsavams.
With a focus on devotion and community participation, the TTD is committed to creating a memorable experience for all attending the festivities.