TTD announces schedule for the release of November quota darshan tokens

The long-awaited November quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets is set to be released online on 18th November at 10 am. Devotees wishing to partake in the lucky dip registrations can do so until 10 am on 20th November.

Available services include tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, which will go live on 21st November at 10 am. Additionally, the quota for virtual services and associated darshan slots is scheduled to be available at 3 pm on the same day.

On 23rd November, tokens for Anga Pradakshinam will be released at 10 am, followed by the launch of Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets at 3 pm. Free special admission darshan tokens for the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled individuals will also be available online at 3 pm.

Finally, on 25th November, a quota of Rs. 300 tickets will be offered at 10 am, and rented room bookings will open at 3 pm.

Officials urge devotees to ensure they book their tickets exclusively through the official website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.