TTD assets will not be sold at any cost: EO Anil Kumar Singhal

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told the High Court that the assets of the Tirumala and Tirupati temples would not be sold in the future at any cost. He said a decision had already been taken and no such action would be taken in the future. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal told the high court that the state government had withdrawn the idea of ​​selling TTD's worthless and unused assets. He said the decision was made not to sell any assets in the future either. He explained that a committee has also been set up for the protection of assets and decided to publish a white paper detailing all assets owned by TTD, including assets sold since 1974.

TTD said the allegations of misappropriation of assets were untrue. The petitioner explained that the allegations were being made without any evidence. It is learned that BJP leader Amarnath Pillai has filed a petition in the high court seeking the intervention of the TTD governing council in the auction of 23 properties in Tamil Nadu. The counter petition was filed by TTD EO Singhal.

Earlier, TTD has issued orders to sell a total of 23 properties through open auction. The board of trustees meeting on February 29 this year passed a resolution regarding the sale of the assets. The board issued the orders on April 30 and has set up two teams to sell properties in 23 areas of Tamil Nadu. The board issued orders appointing 8 officers from these two teams directed the authorities to finalize the modalities for the open auction of assets. However, former AP BJP president Lakshminarayana made more sensational remarks on the auction of TTD assets and questioned TTD where they have the right to sell assets. He said that only those who have the right to manage the property given by the devotees to Venkanna will be auctioned off. He warned that the BJP would wage an uncompromising fight over the government's stance on the TTD issue.