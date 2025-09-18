TTD chairman invites CM for Brahmotsavam

Tirumala: TTD chairman B R Naidu along with the executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, board member Janaki Devi and additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Brahmotsavam invitation booklet to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and invited him for the annual mega religious festival.

The top brass team from TTD met the Chief Minister in his camp office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the TTD Vedic pundits offered blessings to the Chief Minister.

The chairman and EO briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing arrangements for the big fete in Tirumala that is scheduled from September 24 to October 2.