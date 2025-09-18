TTD chairman invites CM for Brahmotsavam

Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD chairman B R Naidu along with the executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, board member Janaki Devi and additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Brahmotsavam invitation booklet to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and invited him for the annual mega religious festival.
The top brass team from TTD met the Chief Minister in his camp office on Wednesday.
On this occasion, the TTD Vedic pundits offered blessings to the Chief Minister.
The chairman and EO briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing arrangements for the big fete in Tirumala that is scheduled from September 24 to October 2.
