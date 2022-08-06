TTD Chairman invites Maha CM for bhoomi puja of Mumbai temple

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Saturday to invite them for the Bhoomi Puja of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple construction scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai on August 21.

Both the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Government expressed their pleasure to take part in the Bhoomi Puja. Later the TTD Vedic pandits along with Chairman and EO rendered Vedasirvachanam, blessing Maharashtra CM and Dy CM after which Chairman and EO presented Lord's Theertha Prasadams to them.

It may mentioned here that the Maharashtra Government, a few months back had allotted 10 acre prime land, whose market value is estimated to be about Rs 500 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Ulve in Navi Mumbai.

Raymond Group Managing Director Gowtham Singhania has come forward to bear the entire cost of the construction of temple which was estimated to cost about Rs 60-70 crore.