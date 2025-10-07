TTD chairman violated temple tradition, alleges Bhumana

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly objected to TTD Chairman BR Naidu extending Tirumala temple honors to Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary on the occasion of his father’s post death ceremony (Dasadina Karma) as it violates the temple practices.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Karunakar Reddy, who was also ex TTD chairman, said recently at the behest of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, a temple official Guru Raja Rao tied Parivattam (Head Gear) to Venkaiah Chowdary on his late father’s 10-day ceremony and also presented theertha Prasadam to him.

As per the temple tradition, such honors, including Parivattam, presentation of prasadam and Veda Aseervachanam, should be done in the temple only. And not on such occasions (Dasadina Karma), Karunakar explained.

Accusing BR Naidu of violating temple tradition and also misusing his position, Bhumana said tying Parivattam and presentation of prasadam during post death ceremony is sacrilege and BR Naidu shattering age old temple tradition.

Bhumana also found fault with the TTD management’s decision to construct Srivari temple on a disputed site owned by G square construction firm in Coimbatore and ED (Enforcement Directorate) is already inquiring on the site.

Meanwhile, TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy pointed out that Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has no moral right to criticise TTD Chairman BR Naidu. Reacting to Karunakar’s allegations, Bhanu Prakash said it was Karunakar Reddy, who was the first person to extend temple honors to a person observing post death ceremony.

He said Karunakar honored AV Dharma Reddy, former EO, and also presented prasadam at the time of Dharma Reddy son’s post death ceremony. It is ridiculous that Karunakar Reddy now criticising BR Naidu for extending temple honor to Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary at the time of his father’s post death ceremony.