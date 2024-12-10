Live
TTD Chairman visits Sravanam
Tirupati: TTD’s Sravanam Institute will provide better facilities to students with hearing impairment, assured TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu. On Monday evening, he inspected the classes being conducted for impaired infants and children at the hearing training centre, along with the officials.
The Chairman said the problems of the students at the hearing centre have been brought to their notice and major facilities will be provided to the children soon.
TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy brought to his notice that the children staying in the building are facing problems during rainy season. Mothers also sought better quality hearing aids and more nutritious food for their wards at the centre.
Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TTD JEO Gauthami, Sravanam in-charge Dr P Kishore Kumar, TTD SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, AVSO Mohan Reddy, Sravanam project president Kanakadurga, secretary Pushpalatha and other officers were present.