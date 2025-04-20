TTD chief hits back at YSRCP over cow deaths

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu on Saturday said he would request Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into alleged irregularities at the Lord Venkateswara temple over the past five years.

His remarks followed allegations by former TTD chairman and YSRCP leader B Karunakara Reddy that over 100 cows died at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Goshala in the last three months due to negligence. Reddy had demanded a thorough investigation, stating that he would stand by his claims and urged the TTD not to politicise the issue.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Goshala, BR Naidu said a TTD internal enquiry found that most deaths occurred among Sahiwal cows donated by devotees and transported from Rajasthan. Without confirming the number, he acknowledged the losses but stressed that many deaths were due to natural causes.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao clarified that 179 cows died in 2024, and 43 more died from January to March 2025, largely due to old age and disease. However, 59 calves were also born during this period, indicating active herd management.

BR Naidu accused certain individuals of spreading misinformation and targeting the temple administration through media campaigns. He blamed the previous YSRCP government, alleging that it had failed to provide basic care for the cattle and even sold off donated cows in Ongole. “They are now engaging in false propaganda against the TDP-led government,” he claimed.

He welcomed the filing of Public Interest Litigations (PILs), provided they also address alleged fund misuse under the YSRCP’s tenure. He asserted that no irregularities have occurred under the current administration over the last 10 months and promised full cooperation with any investigation. "It is inappropriate to issue petty threats and indulge in cheap, diversionary politics. I strongly condemn this," he stated. To address the concerns, BR Naidu announced plans to form a committee to ensure quality food and improved healthcare for the cattle at the Goshala.

The political spat continues, with both sides trading charges over animal welfare and administrative transparency at one of India’s most revered temples.