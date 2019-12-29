TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy releases Gomata painting photos in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and others, released the photo frame of painting of "Gomata and its significance" donated byTTD Trust Board member Siva Kumar on Saturday.

The programme took place at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. Siva Kumar has come forward with a novel idea of protecting one lakh cows at one place in Telangana state. He got this noble idea and theme by inspiring from a painting drawn by renowned artist Vaikuntham.

The painting is drawn depicting important episode of the legend, Venkatachala Mahatyam wherein Lord Maha Vishnu takes the form as Srinivasa and leaves Vaikuntha in search of His concert Maha Lakshmi and takes abode underneath an anthill while Lord Siva assuming the form of a holy cow and Lord Brahma as calf feed Srinivasa.