TTD closes Srivari Mettu Footpath today amid rains

In response to the heavy rainfall that has recently affected the region, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam enacted precautionary measures to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees visiting Tirumala. Authorities have arranged seamless access for pilgrims, while taking necessary steps to mitigate any potential disruptions.

As a part of these measures, the footpath leading to Srivari Mettu has been temporarily closed to ensure visitor safety. To alleviate concerns about traffic congestion on the hilly roads, officials are closely monitoring areas susceptible to landslides.

In addition to these safety protocols, arrangements have also been made to facilitate the darshans and accommodation for the devotees to ensure a smooth experience during their visit.

Fortunately, the situation has improved as there has been no further rainfall since depression successfully crossed the coast, providing much respite to the local authorities and communities alike.