TTD decides to resume Kalyamastu program, asks couples to register
The Tirumala Tirupati Temple has given good news to the poor young woman who wants to get married. It has announced the resumption of the program and arrangements have also been made for this extent. This was officially announced by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. He said the function will be held on August 7 in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Eligible poor can register through the District Collectorate, RDO office.
The weddings will be held in Sinhalagnam between 8 am and 8:17 am. YV Subba Reddy said that Vedic scholars had decided on the muhurtham for mass marriages and couples who get married are told to undergo registration process. He said that if the CMs come forward in other states, they would conduct welfare programs in those states as well.
It is learned that the marriage has been postponed for two years due to Corona. The marriage ceremony was inaugurated on February 22, 2007 by the then CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy where nearly 45,000 couples got married in Kalyanamasthu program. The poor families who cannot afford the cost of marriage would take advantage of this opportunity.