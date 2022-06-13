TTD decides to resume Kalyamastu program, asks couples to register

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple has given good news to the poor young woman who wants to get married. It has announced the resumption of the program and arrangements have also been made for this extent. This was officially announced by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy . He said the function will be held on August 7 in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Eligible poor can register through the District Collectorate, RDO office.



The weddings will be held in Sinhalagnam between 8 am and 8:17 am. YV Subba Reddy said that Vedic scholars had decided on the muhurtham for mass marriages and couples who get married are told to undergo registration process. He said that if the CMs come forward in other states, they would conduct welfare programs in those states as well.