TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son dies of multiple organ failure in Chennai

TTD EO Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli (28) died after undergoing ECMO-based treatment at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for the last three days. Doctors declared multiple organ failure due to heart attack is the cause of the disease despite treated. Chandramouli, who is supposed to get married in January, passed away, which filled the family with deep sadness.



It is known that Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli is engaged to the daughter of TTD Chennai Local Advisory Council President AJ Shekhar Reddy. When the time was decided for the wedding in Tirumala in January, Chandramouli is distributing Wedding cards to the relatives in Alwarupeta, Chennai on Sunday.

After a while he fell seriously ill and was immediately admitted to the nearby Kauvery Hospital. When the marriage was to take place within a few days, Chandramouli's death caused tragedy in both the families.