TTD EO inaugurates Photo Exhibition at Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Nellore

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and Rajya Sabha Member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy inaugurated the photo exhibition organized by TTD Public Relations Department at Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Nellore. On this occasion, they inspected the publication stall, Panchagavya products stalls and the Gopuja area. In the photo exhibition, the photos displayed on the importance of cow, speciality of Gopuja, Saptagopradakshinasala and domestic cow breeding in Gosanrakshansala were examined.



The officials have also inspected the cow-based agricultural products, Navneetha services, electric cars, laddu prasadam, sacred gardens, making of incense sticks, manufacturing of Panchagavya products, Srivari pushpa prasadam photo frames etc. Spiritual books printed to glorify deity are made available at TTD book shop.



Panchagavya products released under the name 'Namami Govinda', photo frames made with dried flower technology are available for sale to devotees. Later, EO participated in the Sahasradipalankarana Service organised at the Temple.