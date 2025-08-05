TTD EO inspects Annaprasadam complex

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao, along with additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, inspected the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annprasadam Complex on Monday to oversee the quality and taste of the free meals (Annaprasadam) being served to the devotees.

During the inspection, the EO personally interacted with the devotees to gather their feedback on the taste and quality of the food.

The devotees expressed satisfaction over taste and quality of items that are being served in the annaprasadam by TTD.

Earlier, the EO and additional EO also had Annaprasadam in MTVAC. Later, the EO donated some amount for SV Annaprasadam Trust through the kiosk available on the premises.

The EO along additional EO inspected various areas in MTVAC including the queue lines, cleanliness measures, and raw material storage rooms.

He gave several suggestions to the officials concerned for further improvements. Later, both of them also visited the gas plant.

Deputy EO of Annaprasadam Rajendra was also present.

