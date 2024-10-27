TTD EO takes part in Ayudha Puja

Tirupati : TTD EO J Syamala Rao participated in the Ayudha puja performed by Transport and Printing Press wings in Tirupati on Saturday. Along with JEO (H&E) Goutami, CVSO Sreedhar, GM Transport Sesha Reddy and others participated in the puja held to the statue of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the TTD Transport.

The EO said Ayudha Puja is performed every year in a grand manner in TTD Transport to the fleet of vehicles, other machinery and appreciated the services of the department in the pilgrim service.

Later, he visited the Printing Press building and participated in the puja of replica idols of Srivaru along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Special Officer of TTD Press Rama Raju felicitated the EO and other top brass officials on the occasion and explained the functioning of various machines including offset, printing, binding etc. by showing them to the officials.

DLO Varaprasad Rao, Deputy EOs Govindarajan, Devendra Babu, Gunabhushan Reddy, Siva Prasad, Chief PRO Dr T Ravi, Transport and Printing Press officials, staff were also present.