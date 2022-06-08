TTD gears up for 'Maha Samprokshanam' of new temple

Vijayawada: As the Maha Samprokshanam fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem in Tullur mandal at Amaravati is scheduled on June 9, TTD is gearing up for the mega religious event to be held to mark the opening of the shrine for public darshan.

TTD has deputed a strong contingent of 400 personnel from various departments to look after the arrangements of Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Pratista which will be held at the temple on June 9. About 2.5 tonnes of ornamental and traditional flowers will be used to decorate the main temple, presiding and utsava deities and stage decorations. Around 30 decorators from TTD garden wing and locals will be involved in the decoration process. Besides, 20,000 cut flowers will be used to deck the temple in a splendid way.

TTD has also deployed Annaprasadam, health (sanitary), and security staff to execute their respective responsibilities. The engineering wing has made elaborate arrangements including stage setup, barricading etc. for the smooth conduct of the event. The other arrangements included 40 mobile toilets, welcome arches at three different places, 50 flexes in vital points, and counters for the display and sale of TTD products.

The electrical wing has made special arrangements for colourful illumination of the entire temple complex to enhance the beauty of the temple and its surroundings. Shanku Chakra Tirunamam is arranged with LED lights while special light arrangements are being made to the Gopuram (temple tower), Vimanama and Alaya Prakaram. Electrical decorations have also been made to the stage set up for conducting devotional cultural programmes.

TTD has deputed a team of Acharyas which included the Tirumala temple chief priest and also Agama advisor to ensure all the religious events are conducted as per tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama.

Apart from the regular staff, TTD has also invited Srivari Seva volunteers from the surrounding places to offer services to the visiting devotees. To render devotional songs, bhajan mandalis have also been invited. About 2,000 volunteers and bhajan artists will be taking part in the event.

The Maha Samprokshanam of the Sri Venkateswara temple will be telecast live on SVBC on June 9. On the day, Agamic rituals including Punyaham, Kumbharadhana, Ukta Homam, Purnahuti and Vimana Gopura Kalasa Avahana Prokshana will be observed before Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Prathista in the shrine.

Five-day long consecration ceremony has started on June 5. Later, Veda sattumora, Akshataropanam, Harati, Acharya Bahumanam and Dwajarohanam will be observed. After which the devotees will be allowed for darshan from 10.30am onwards on June 9. In the evening between 3 pm to 4:30 pm, the celestial wedding Srinivasa Kalyanam will be performed followed by the procession of utsava idols.