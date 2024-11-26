Live
TTD makes preparation for vaikuntha ekadashi to be held from January 10
Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chowdary announced today that comprehensive preparations are underway in Tirumala for the celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.
The highly anticipated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan will be available for devotees over a ten-day period, from January 10 to January 19.
During a review meeting held at the local Annamayya Bhavan with senior officials from various departments of Thitide, Chowdary outlined the operational details for the upcoming festivities. He confirmed that, with the exception of VIP protocol darshans, special accommodations for infants, the elderly, differently-abled individuals, army personnel, and Non-Resident Indians (NRAs) will not be available during this busy period.
The EO emphasized the importance of these arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which is one of the most significant events in the Hindu calendar.
Devotees are encouraged to plan their visit accordingly, taking note of the adjusted darshan services during this period. Further updates and detailed guidelines will be provided as the date approaches.