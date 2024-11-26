  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD makes preparation for vaikuntha ekadashi to be held from January 10

TTD makes preparation for vaikuntha ekadashi to be held from January 10
x
Highlights

Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chowdary announced today that comprehensive preparations are underway in Tirumala for the celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chowdary announced today that comprehensive preparations are underway in Tirumala for the celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The highly anticipated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan will be available for devotees over a ten-day period, from January 10 to January 19.

During a review meeting held at the local Annamayya Bhavan with senior officials from various departments of Thitide, Chowdary outlined the operational details for the upcoming festivities. He confirmed that, with the exception of VIP protocol darshans, special accommodations for infants, the elderly, differently-abled individuals, army personnel, and Non-Resident Indians (NRAs) will not be available during this busy period.

The EO emphasized the importance of these arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which is one of the most significant events in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees are encouraged to plan their visit accordingly, taking note of the adjusted darshan services during this period. Further updates and detailed guidelines will be provided as the date approaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick