TTD moves closer to resolve non-Hindu employees’ row

Tirupati : The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has taken a crucial step toward resolving the contentious issue of employing non-Hindus within the organisation, a debate that has spanned decades and stirred intense public and legal scrutiny.

In its latest resolution, the board, chaired by B R Naidu, proposed voluntary retirement or transfer to other government departments as options for non-Hindu employees. This move marks a significant shift from earlier approaches, which often leaned toward termination and reflects a more balanced and pragmatic stance on a highly sensitive matter.

Speaking to The Hans India, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao highlighted that the current number of non-Hindu employees stands at 31, none of whom is stationed in Tirumala itself. He underscored that these employees are already deployed in roles outside the temple premises.

“Based on the board’s decision that non-Hindus should not be employed in TTD, we must seek legal opinions before taking further steps. Decisions regarding voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) or transfers to other departments will only proceed in accordance with legal advice.

It may be recalled that in 2018, 44 employees served with show-cause notices obtained a court stay, halting further action. Since then some of them have attained superannuation with which the number has come down to 31. If TTD wants to proceed further in the case, it must first clear the legal hurdles, it was learnt.

The presence of non-Hindu employees has been a recurring issue for the TTD since the mid-1980s, when allegations of religious propaganda and activities by non-Hindu staff within the sacred Tirumala hills first emerged. This led to the issuance of Government Order (GO) No. 1060 in 1989, prohibiting non-Hindu activities in Tirumala and mandating strict disciplinary measures. Subsequent interventions in 2007, through GO Nos. 746 and 747, banned all non-Hindu activities within the seven sacred hills and allowed for criminal prosecution and termination of violators.

This legal precedent has since shaped the TTD’s cautious approach. Over the years, additional policies were introduced, including a 2008 mandate that new hires must be practicing Hindus and a transfer of non-Hindu employees to TTD’s educational and medical institutions. However, fresh allegations of non-Hindu propaganda in 2016 reignited the controversy, with stricter directives issued in 2019 warning employees against public expressions of non-Hindu beliefs.

The board’s latest resolution seeks to balance religious sensitivities with respect for long-serving employees. By offering voluntary options instead of punitive actions, the board aims for a more peaceful resolution to the issue. While many have welcomed the move as a fair compromise, challenges remain. Implementation hinges on compliance with existing court orders and avoiding new legal challenges. Questions about the terms of VRS and the feasibility of transfers also persist.