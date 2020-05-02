TTD mulls ways for safe darshan post-lockdown

Tirupati: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that in view of coronavirus outbreak, TTD will make alternative darshan arrangements for devotees in future following the Government of India Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Subba Reddy said the TTD officials would examine shortly how to provide Srivari darshan as per Covid-19 norms.

"Already, we are keeping in touch with the Central government as well as the state government following the covid-19 relaxation guidelines.

Our officials are ready to make alternative darshan arrangements for devotees in Tirumala temple within four or five days," he added.

He said old darshan system would be changed for the safety of devotees and the entire queue line system would change as per the Covid-19 rules.

"Every one has to take precautionary measures while coming for darshan after lifting of lockdown. As per my knowledge, the Centre will not lift the lockdown at a time, instead in a phased manner," he said.

Various alternative proposals are under consideration to avoid crowding during the darshan, the TTD chairman said.

Subba Reddy has also assured to do justice to 1,300 TTD FMS ( facilities management service) contract workers whose services were terminated late on Thursday night.

He said though those workers were not directly connected with TTD, trust board would examine the ways to help them on humanitarian grounds, he said.