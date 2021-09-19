TTD presents golden chariot to Kanipakam temple

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy presented silk clothes to Lord Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy, Kanipakam temple along with TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu on Saturday.

Kanipakam Temple EO A Venkatesh and the priests of the temple have received them with traditional honours.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy expressed his happiness over presenting silk clothes to Lord during the ongoing Brahmotsavams of Kanipakam temple.

He also thanked TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy for keeping his promise of presenting golden chariot to Kanipakam temple.

Y V Subba Reddy assured that TTD would leave no stone unturned for developing Kanipakam temple.

Temple Executive Officer A Venkatesh presented Sesha Vasthrams to Narayana Swamy, Subba Reddy and M S Babu. APSRTC Nellore Region Chairman Vijayananda Reddy was present.