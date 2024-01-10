  • Menu
TTD PRO Ravi promoted as CPRO

TTD chief PRO T Ravi felicitating TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in Tirupati on Tuesday
Highlights

Tirupati: TTD public relations officer (PRO) T Ravi has been promoted as the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the temple management TTD administering the famed Lord Venkateswara temple and other shrines in various places.

Ravi who is working as TTD PRO for over 15 years is also heading the Srivari Seva wing and was responsible for making the Srivari Sevaks as a formidable force of volunteers rendering various services in TTD including to pilgrims and also in various departments like vigilance, Parakamani (sorting and counting of Hundi offerings), temples, godowns etc.

Srivari Seva which was introduced in 2000, grew into a giant service wing, providing opportunity to 15 lakh service minded Hindus from various States to render pilgrim services at Tirumala, Tirupati and several other places.

Ravi thanked TTD chairman and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy for his elevation as CPRO while Press Club president J Bhaskar Reddy and

others congratulated Ravi for being appointed as TTD chief PRO.

