TTD releases Arjitha Seva tickets today, to release Special Darshan tokens for elderly tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has released Arjita Seva tickets, which include Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets on Thursday for the month of June 2023. Similarly, the online LuckyDip registration process for remaining Arjitaseva tickets for the month of June will start on March 24 at 11 AM. Those who got tickets in LuckyDip have to pay and confirm.

Meanwhile, the TTD will release the Angapradakshina Tokens quota for the month of June online on March 24 at 10 AM. TTD revealed that devotees can get tickets through the app along with the TTD website.

On the other hand, The TTD to release special darshan tokens for the month of April on 24th March i.e. Friday at 3 PM to enable the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases to take Tirumala darshan. TTD suggested that the devotees should take note of this and book the tickets.

It is known that TTD has brought a new policy to prevent irregularities in Tirumala by introducing face recognition technology on an experimental basis to increase transparency in providing Sarvadarshan, Laddu Prasadam, room allotment, refund payment etc.

This technology has been made available from March 1st. In Sarvadarshanam complex, this technology has been introduced near the caution deposit counters near the room allotment centers so that a single person does not get too many laddu tokens.