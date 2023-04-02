TTD resumes issuance Divyadarshan tokens, Salakatla Vasantotsavam from tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has resumed issuing Divyadarshanam tokens on Tirumala for the devotees who take the footpaths to visit the deity from Saturday morning. In the wake of Covid, TTD has stopped issuing Divyadarshan tokens for three years. However, as per the request of the devotees, 10,000 at Galigopuram on Alipiri walkway and 5000 on Srivari Mettu divyadarshan tokens are being allotted from Saturday.



Devotees will be issued tokens only if they attend directly with their Aadhaar card. TTD will examine the issue of Divyadarshanam tokens on an experimental basis for a few days.

Meanwhile, Salakatla Vasantotsavam will be celebrated in Srivari temple from 3rd to 5th of this month. It is customary to hold these festivals every year to end on the full moon of Chaitrasuddha. On the 3rd, the deity Malayappaswamy along with Sridevi Bhudevi will be carried through the four Madavedi. After completion of Vasantotsava abhishek reports, they will return to the temple.

On the 4th, the Lord appears to the devotees on a golden chariot. On the 5th, Sridevi and Bhudevi together with Sri Malayappaswamy along with Sri Sitaramalakshmana Anjaneyaswamy Utsavamurti and Sri Rukmini along with Sri Krishnaswamy Utsavamurti participate in Vasantotsava celebrations and return to the temple in the evening.

TTD has cancelled Ashtadal Padapadmaradhana on 4th, Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasradipalankara services from 3rd to 5th in honour of Vasantotsavam.