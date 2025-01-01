TTD speeds up arrangements at token issuing centres

Tirupati: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, arrangements are being made at a faster pace at all the Sarvadarshan token issuing centres in Tirupati to enable devotees to visit Srivari temple for 10 days from January 10 to 19 in 2025.

According to the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao, the officials of various departments are making extensive arrangements in coordination.

As a part of this, facilities such as queue lines, barricades, sheds, security, drinking water, toi-lets are being set up under the supervision of the engineering department of TTD.

A total of 1.2 lakh tokens will be issued on January 9 from 5 am for Vaikunta Dwaram Darsan on 10, 11 and 12 of January.

These tokens will be issued at 90 counters in 8 centres at Tirupati and four counters in one centre at Tirumala.

In Tirupati, Indira Maidanam, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnunivasam Complex, Bhudevi Complex, Ramanaidu High School in Bhairagi Patteda, Zilla Parishad High School in MR Palli, Zilla Parishad High School in Jeevakona and also Balaji Nagar Community Hall in Tirumala are the places where tokens will be issued for locals.

Similarly, for the remaining days (from 13 to 19), arrangements are being made to issue tokens only at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam and Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati a day before for the succeeding day darshan.

TTD informs that only devotees who have received tokens shall be allowed for darshan in Tirumala on the specified date and time slot allotted to them.

Recommendation letters for VIP break darshan have been cancelled for 10 days for the con-venience of common devotees.

But if the dignitaries within the scope of the protocol come in person, they will be given dar-shan of Srivaru.

Similarly, the TTD has cancelled special darshans for the parents with infants, senior citizens, disabled, NRIs, defence personnel etc., during these ten days.

