TTD to apply AI to serve pilgrims

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is set to become the first Hindu temple trust worldwide to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its pilgrim services. To achieve this, TTD will collaborate with global tech giant Google Inc.

Following a board meeting in Tirumala on Monday, chaired by B R Naidu and attended by Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and other officials, the chairman highlighted that the AI initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience. The project is expected to significantly reduce waiting time for devotees seeking free darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Some of the key resolutions taken by the board are to revoke the 35-acre land allocation previously granted to Mumtaz Hotels and Devlok projects along the Alipiri–Cherlopalli road. Additionally, TTD will reclaim 15 acres of land belonging to AP Tourism, adjacent to the revoked land.

The board approved a budget of ₹5,258.68 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, emphasising protection and efficient management of Srivari properties nationwide. Measures will be taken to prevent encroachments and expedite legal proceedings for disputed lands.

It decided that all TTD employees must strictly adhere to Hindu Dharma. Employees of other faiths currently, working within the trust will be reassigned to alternative departments per their status.

TTD will construct temples in all state capitals across India as envisioned by the Chief Minister. Chairman B R Naidu has formally requested land allocations from the Chief Minister and said that the construction would begin once land is allotted.

The board resolved to resume stalled temple projects and provide financial assistance for constructing new temples in remote villages and underprivileged communities. A newly established trust will oversee temple construction both in India and abroad. The existing SRIVANI Trust, with approximately ₹1,400 crore in funds, will be merged into this new entity for better resource management.

The Chairman reaffirmed TTD’s commitment to spiritual growth through temple development. On behalf of the board, he extended Sri Vishwavasu Nama Telugu Ugadi greetings to devotees worldwide, wishing them health and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO V Veerabrahmam, board members, and other officials.