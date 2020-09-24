TTD To Commence "Gudiko Gomata" As A Pilot Project Hdpp Ec Meeting Held

Tirumala: The Executive Committee meeting of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) was held under the Chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy along with TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and other committee members at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday evening.

The Committee has decided initially to provide one Cow to 28 temples located in AP, TS and Karnataka as a pilot project. This includes all 13 districts of AP, 10 districts in (old) Telangana State and five temples in Karnataka.

This programme wi be executed by SV Dairy Farm and the donors have to donate Indigenous cows to these temples through prior consultation from SV Dairy Farm Director only.

Once the Cow is donated, the concerned temples have to place a board titled "Gudiko Gomata-TTD". Through this unique Desi Cow protection and promotion programme, TTD will provide cows to mutts, Vedic schools, hereditary institutions, temples under the purview of Endowments department etc.and the maintenance of the bovine should be taken care by the concerned institutions only.

The information, application amd donation procedure pertaining to this programme shall be procured from SV Dairy Farm Director.

Executive Committee members Siva Kumar, Govinda Hari, DP Ananta, Subba Rao(through Video Conference), JEO P Basanth Kumar, HDPP Secretary Rajagopalan, Dairy Farm Director Dr Harinath Reddy were also present.