TTD to expedite AI tech adoption for faster darshan

Tirumala: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, at its meeting held in Tirumala on Tuesday, decided to expedite the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve the management of pilgrim flow and reduce waiting times for darshan at the Tirumala temple. The meeting, chaired by TTD Chairman B R Naidu, was attended by Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO V Veerabrahmam, and other board members.

Naidu stated that two reputed firms are currently engaged in resolving procedural challenges to facilitate the implementation of AI-based systems.

He affirmed the board’s commitment to deploying AI solutions aimed at improving pilgrim convenience, particularly during peak seasons. The system will incorporate real-time monitoring and predictive analytics for better crowd management.

As part of a broader infrastructure initiative, the board also approved preliminary steps to construct a third Vaikuntam Queue Complex (VQC-III) to ease the burden on the existing complexes. A dedicated committee with consultancy support will be constituted to identify a suitable site and prepare a detailed project report. The board further discussed establishing lounges with all essential amenities at different locations in Tirumala to offer relief to devotees during long waiting periods.

The board sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to provide uninterrupted free meals (annaprasadam) at the Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple. It also approved improvements to infrastructure, lighting, security, and spiritual ambiance along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths to enhance the experience of pilgrims trekking to Tirumala.

To tackle the growing risk of cyber frauds, the board gave its approval for setting up a cyber security lab. In the Kalyanakatta tonsure facility, TTD plans to consult experts to upgrade hygiene, safety, and amenities. Additionally, a master plan and detailed project report will be prepared to improve the Silathoranam and Chakra Theertham areas in Tirumala. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the board reviewed an expert panel report on constructing Srivari temples in various countries. A sub-committee will be formed to assess the report and recommend the next course of action.

The TTD board also approved the hiring of four volunteer service coordinators on a contract basis and granted permission to build a new integrated administrative complex in Tirumala to streamline departmental operations.

As per recommendations by IIT experts, six old and dilapidated buildings in the HVC area—including Balaji Visranti Gruham, Ampro Guest House, Annapurna Canteen, and Kalyani Satralu—will be demolished and redeveloped. Under the Srivani Trust, the board introduced a tiered funding model of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh for temples and bhajan mandirs in SC, ST, and backward areas, replacing the earlier flat Rs 10 lakh grant system.

A comprehensive development plan will also be prepared for Tallapaka, the birthplace of saint-poet Annamayya, to undertake various improvement works. Additionally, Rs 79.82 lakh was sanctioned to supply 320 newly constructed temples under the Samarasata Seva Foundation with free microphone sets.

As part of Vedic tradition preservation, Rs 2.16 crore was allocated to provide unemployment stipends for jobless Veda Parayanadars through the Endowments Department. In line with a directive from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the board approved the regularisation of 142 contract drivers and resolved to forward the proposal to the government for final approval.