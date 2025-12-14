TTD to grow its own temple trees for Dwajasthambhams

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to begin a unique initiative that blends faith, tradition and environmental care. The project, called ‘Divine Plantation Project’, will see sacred trees grown over a 100-acre stretch of TTD land to meet an important ritual need of Hindu temples.

Announcing the plan, TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu said the idea is rooted in an age-old temple tradition but looks far into future.

The plantation will raise ‘temple trees’ that are used to make Dwajasthambam, or the holy flag mast, a central feature of every Agama-compliant Hindu temple.

In temples, Dwajasthambam is not just a structural element. According to Agama scriptures, the inner core of this flag mast must be carved from a single, straight and mature tree trunk, chosen and prepared through strict ritual practices including spiritual, astrological and ritualistic procedures. Traditionally, trees such as teak, Indian kino and other strong and long-lasting species have been used for this purpose. These trees take decades to grow to the required size and quality. Until now, temples depended on limited external sources for such sacred timber, which made availability uncertain.

The new plantation seeks to change that. By growing approved tree species within its own lands, TTD aims to ensure that future Dwajasthambhams are fully home-grown, ritually pure and sustainably sourced.

Once the trees reach maturity, they will be consecrated before being used, in keeping with long-standing religious customs. The finished wooden mast is later covered with metal, usually copper or brass, and in major temples like Tirumala, with gold plating.

The initiative also aligns with the broader development vision for Tirumala under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Officials say the project reflects an effort to protect tradition while adopting responsible ecological practices.

TTD currently manages over 60 temples across the country and is also establishing new Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in several states. The plantation is expected to support both the replacement of ageing flag masts and the needs of future temples.

With this step, TTD is set to become the first temple body in the country to systematically grow its own sacred trees for Dwajasthambam, ensuring spiritual continuity, environmental balance and self-reliance for generations to come.