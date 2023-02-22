TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for March, April, May - 2023 today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release the Tirumala Arjita Seva tickets, which include Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva for March, April, and May at 4 pm on 22nd of this month.



The online LuckyDip registration process for remaining Arjitha service tickets for March, April, and May will be from 10 am on the 22nd to 10 am on the 24th. Those who got tickets in LuckyDip have to pay the money and finalize the service.

Meanwhile, the rush in Tirumala is normal. It is learned that it will regular time for darshan for those who have time slot tokens, 10 hours for those without tickets, and 2 hours for those with special entry darshan tickets.

On Tuesday, AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, MPs Diya Kumari, and Srikrishna Devarayalu visited Tirumala. Also, Minister Taneti Vanitha went to Tiruchanur with family members and visited Goddess Padmavati.