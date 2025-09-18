TTD to Release December Arjitha Seva Quota

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the Arjitha Seva quota for December online at 10 am on Thursday. Devotees will be able to register for electronic dip tickets until 10 am on September 20. In addition, Angapradakshina tokens will also be allotted online via the electronic dip system.

Devotees who receive these tickets and tokens and complete their payments between noon on September 20 and September 22 will be granted access through the dip.

Furthermore, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva will be released at 10 am on September 22, with virtual services to be allotted at 3 pm.