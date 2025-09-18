Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
TTD to Release December Arjitha Seva Quota
Highlights
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the Arjitha Seva quota for December online at 10 am on Thursday. Devotees will be able to register for electronic dip tickets until 10 am on September 20. In addition, Angapradakshina tokens will also be allotted online via the electronic dip system.
Devotees who receive these tickets and tokens and complete their payments between noon on September 20 and September 22 will be granted access through the dip.
Furthermore, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva will be released at 10 am on September 22, with virtual services to be allotted at 3 pm.
