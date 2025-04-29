TTD to release June quota Tirumala seva tokens tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has exciting news for devotees of Lord Venkateswara. On April 30, tickets for the June quota of Srivari Seva will be made available, offering a renewed opportunity for those eager to participate in this revered service.

In a bid to enhance the experience for devotees, TTD has implemented several key changes to the Srivari Seva programme. General service tickets will be released at 11 am, followed by Navaneetha service for women at noon, Parakamani service for men at 1 pm, and Group Leader service at 2 pm. Registrants for these services must have prior experience in central or state government jobs and should be between the ages of 45 and 70. Applicants can choose to volunteer for a period of 15 days, one month, or three months.

As summer vacations draw more pilgrims to Tirumala, the influx of devotees has been steadily increasing. Currently, it takes approximately eight hours to obtain darshan of the deity, with 65,904 devotees having visited in a single day, and 24,487 participating in the talaneela offering. TTD officials reported that the institution collected Rs. 3.53 crores through the hundi. In light of these developments, TTD is making special arrangements to ensure the comfort and convenience of all devotees visiting the temple.