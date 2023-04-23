TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for month of May, June on April 25

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the relase of Special Darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for the month of May and June on on April 25.



Moreover, the TTD said that the accommodation rooms for the months of May and June will also be available on 26th of this month at 10 am and tickets for Tirumala Srivari Virtual Seva for May and June will also be released on 24th of this month at 10 am respectively.

Meanwhile, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Dipalankarana Seva are available online. Devotees are advised to note this and book tickets accordingly.