TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens today, here is how to book

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced good news for devotees planning to visit Tirumala and will release the special darshan quota priced at Rs.300 for the month of April, 2024 today. Additionally, the room quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will also be made available at 3 pm. Angra Pradakshina tickets can also be obtained.

Furthermore, TTD will release Srivani darshan tickets at 11 am today, specifically for the elderly and disabled. Various service quotas, such as Navaneetha Seva and Parakamani Seva, will also be made available today at specific times.

Here is how to book the SED tickets

Step 1: Visit Tirupati balaji website

https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/home/dashboard

Step 2: The user will be directed to new TTD page and will be in virtual queue for few minutes and asks to enter mobile number and captcha.

Step 3: Six digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered in the next page and login to get into Special Entry Darshan availability page.

Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting darshan time slot and number of people.

Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.

Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.

Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay fee online and download the booked ticket.