TTD to release special darshan tickets of Rs. 300 tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthan has decided to release the quota of Rs.300/- darshan tickets from August 7th to August 10th on August 2nd at 9 am.



Meanwhile, TTD has suspended darshan for the elderly and disabled on August 9 and 10 due to Pavitrotsavam. TTD appealed to the elderly and the disabled to take note of this matter. As the number of devotees is likely to be high till August 10th, it is advised to plan to come to Tirumala on another day instead of these days.

On the other hand, the rush of devotees will continue in Tirumala. As it was Saturday and Sunday, the crowd of devotees has increased and the TTD officials said that it is likely to take around 8 hours for darshans. The authorities added that the facilities are being provided according to the increasing number of devotees.