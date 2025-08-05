  • Menu
TUDA chief assures to solve Settipalli land issue

Farmers submitting a petition to TUDA chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: TUDA chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy assured farmers that Settipalli lands issue will be resolved soon. Farmers and plot owners of Settipalli staged a protest under the banner of Left parties including CPI and CPM here on Monday, demanding the government to solve the long pending land issue.

The protesters refused to disperse till the TUDA chairman personally gives assurance on the solution of the land issue.

TUDA chairman Divakar Reddy met the plot owners and assured them and also Left party leaders that he will take the Settipalli land issue to the government and do his best to solve it as early as possible. He also assured them that justice will be done to farmers and also plot owners and they need not to worry on the fair deal.

