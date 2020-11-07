Tungabhadra Pushkarams: TDP alleges poor quality in pushkar ghat works

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national vice-president Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy has criticised the state government for the poor quality of works being taken up at the Pushkar ghats. Accompanied with Kurnool parliament president Somi Shetty, he inspected several pushkar ghats on Friday and said the Tungabhadra Pushkarams would start from November 20 and there were hardly 14 days left for the completion of works.

Speaking to media, he said at several places the officials have not used concrete as per the fixed ratio for constructing the ghats and due to that sand and gravel surfaced before completion of works. He further said that the officials were reportedly spending Rs 1 crore at the existing ghats where only tiles are being fixed on the steps, giving more scope to suspect that the amount is being misused. He said that they will take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and urge him to probe thoroughly so that the amount spent towards the ghats and others will come to fore.

Kotla said the in-charge minister Dr P Anil Kumar should take the responsibility of inspecting the quality of works. Instead of staying elsewhere, he should be present in Kurnool and exert pressure on the officials for the early completion of ghats and other works. Misusing of funds in the name of puskrams would certainly impact on the government. He also urged the ministers to present physically and focus on the quality of works.

Kurnool parliament woman wing president and secretary Mumtaz and Sukanya, leaders Akepogu, Prabhakar, K Nagenra Kumar, Sathram Rama Krishnudu, Pothu Raju Ravi Kumar, Korakamanchi Ravi Kumar, Nandi Madhu, Lakshmi Reddy, Chandrakanth, Abbas, Tirupal Babu and Rameshwar Reddy also accompanied Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy while inspecting the ghats.