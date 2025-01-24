  • Menu
Two Additional Judges Sworn in at AP High Court

Two Additional Judges Sworn in at AP High Court
The Andhra Pradesh High Court welcomed two newly appointed Additional Judges, Justice Avadhanam Hariharanatha Sharma and Justice Dr. Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao, during a solemn swearing-in ceremony held on Friday. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, bringing the total strength of the High Court to 30 judges.

The appointments of Justice Sharma and Justice Rao followed a recommendation from the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, to promote them as High Court judges. This recommendation received the formal approval of President Draupadi Murmu on January 22.

The ceremony, held in the First Court Hall of the High Court, was attended by several notable figures, including fellow judges, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, President of the High Court Lawyers Association K. Chidambaram, Deputy Solicitor General P Ponna Rao, and Registrar General (FAC) Srinivasa Sivaram, among others. Members from the Bar Association and Bar Council also participated in the event, marking a significant occasion for the High Court.

