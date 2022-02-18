Two children of a family die suspiciously in Srikalahasti, suspected of food poisoning

In a shocking incident, two children belonging to the same family died under suspicious circumstances in Rachagunneri village in Srikalahasti mandal. The incident left a deep tragedy locally on Thursday. According to Srikalahasti Rural SI Venkatesh, Ramesh and Neelan Kumari are a couple from Andal village of Mardan district in West Bengal state. They came to Rachagunneri two years ago for survival.

They have a daughter Heena Kumari (5) and a son Roshan Kumar Das (2). While Ramesh works as a supervisor in a private factory near the village, his wife stays at home. Ramesh went to duties on Wednesday and returned home. Everyone ate dinner and went to sleep. Against this backdrop, Heena Kumar fell ill in the area around three o'clock on Thursday morning.

The parents left their son in the house next door and took the daughter to Srikalahasti Area Hospital. Doctors who examined her there confirmed that the girl was already dead. Meanwhile, the son's condition also became alarming when the daughter's body was brought home. Roshan Kumar Das died at around 6 in the morning while receiving treatment there.

The SI who reached the spot with the information of the locals registered a case and investigated the case to find out the cause of the death of the children. The police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Area hospital doctors handed over the death certificates to the children without conducting a postmortem. However, they conducted the postmortem under pressure from the police and handed over the bodies to parents.