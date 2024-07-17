  • Menu
Two cops suspended in AP for negligence in Muchumarri girl missing case

suspending two police officers
Two police officers were suspended for their negligence towards 9 year girl raped and missing at Muchumarri

In the case related to the missing 9 year girl in Muchumarri of Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh government has taken swift action by suspending two police officers. Kurnool Range DIG Vijay Rao issued orders for the suspension of Nandikotkur Rural CI Vijaya Bhaskar and Muchumarri SS Jayasekhar due to negligence in duty and violation of discipline.

The DIG emphasized the seriousness of the incident and warned that any further negligence of duty will result in similar actions being taken. The suspension of the two officers highlights the government's commitment to ensuring accountability and responsibility within the police force.

On the 7th of this month, three boys, all under fifteen years old, allegedly raped and strangled a girl who was playing in the park. During police interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime and shocked investigators by revealing that they had learned how to commit such a heinous act from the internet. However, further investigation is underway and the police are working diligently to ensure that justice is served in this case.

